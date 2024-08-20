Obama Takes DNC Stage as Harris Surge Stirs Nostalgia for 2008 Win

(Bloomberg) -- With former President Barack Obama headlining Tuesday’s second night of the Democratic National Convention, nominee Kamala Harris and her supporters are hoping to recapture the same electoral magic.

Most delegates in Obama’s hometown of Chicago have spent the week simply reveling in a presidential race that’s once again competitive after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside in favor of Harris. But others are basking in memories of the last time their party and presidential candidate earned a groundswell of popular support.

Across the convention, comparisons to 2008 abound — with party faithful hopeful that Harris’ race against Donald Trump will assemble the same broad coalition that could deliver a commanding win.

No one knows it better, or how fickle it is, than Obama himself, who saw the political capital from his sweeping first victory quickly depleted by the financial crisis and won a hard-fought reelection four years later. This year, in the span of a month, Democrats have whipsawed from a fraught intraparty fight about whether keeping Biden meant certain defeat, to a rallying cry around Harris that has given them a tailwind.

But Harris, the first woman of color to lead a major party presidential ticket, offers not only a reset but an opportunity to break through historic barriers. And the vice president has brought in key figures from Obama’s team to help her navigate the sprint to Election Day.

The mood in delegation breakfast meetings Tuesday seemed familiar to one Democratic strategist.

“It did remind me a lot of 2008,” said David Plouffe, who managed Obama’s campaign that year, “I’ve been around politics a long time, and you kind of know when people are all in.”

Big Tent

Obama’s keynote will be proceeded by other prominent figures from his home state, with Governor JB Pritzker — the Hyatt Hotels billionaire seen as a leading figure in Democrats’ next class of presidential aspirants — and Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran among the highlights.

But Democrats will also devote time to marketing Harris to a wide swath of voters who haven’t rallied behind a political candidate since Obama’s 2008 run.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont lawmaker and liberal stalwart, will speak — as did Stephanie Grisham, who served as Trump’s press secretary but has since disavowed him as unfit for office.

The party is also expected to bring back the most popular feature from the 2020 convention — a mock roll call that gives each delegation a chance to celebrate their state’s unique culture. The event will kick off with the Delaware delegation, in tribute to Biden, and end with Harris’ home state of California and running mate Tim Walz’s home state of Minnesota.

Political spouses will also get a moment in the spotlight, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and former First Lady Michelle Obama slated to address the crowd.

There will be particular attention on how Obama — who memorably told Democrats that “when they go low, we go high” at 2016’s gathering — may alter her message for a third consecutive convention where her party is seeking to counter Trump.

Harris herself is planning an unorthodox move, holding a massive rally in Milwaukee competing with her own convention. The event, which will be held at the Fiserv Forum, where Republicans just a month ago held their own gathering, is evocative of Obama’s decision to break with convention protocol and hold his 2008 acceptance speech at a football stadium in Denver.

Sugar High

Even as Democrats dream of replicating Obama’s success, they acknowledge Harris’ race with Trump remains a dead heat. The vice president and her aides have warned against overconfidence, with the nominee saying the Democratic campaign is an underdog.

Trump’s campaign thinks the sugar high of Harris’ swap is leveling off. “Polling has done exactly what we predicted it would,” rising as part of a honeymoon period, Trump campaign spokesman Brian Hughes said Monday. “We believe, internally, based on the data, that the plateau’s been reached.”

But, for Democrats, the change in expectation is palpable.

“I’ve not seen this kind of energy since Obama,” said Sanford Bishop, a Democratic congressman from Georgia, a historically Republican-leaning state that Biden won in 2020. “We’ve been in a funk and we’re out of it, and it’s just amazing,” he said in an interview.

‘Work to Do’

Jen O’Malley Dillon, who served as campaign chair under Biden and retained the role under Harris, said they’ve seen an “extraordinary consolidation” of the Democratic Party base since the change.

“Does that mean we’re good there and we can just peace out and not worry about it? Of course not,” she said Tuesday at an event hosted by Georgetown University.

Plouffe, who spoke Tuesday at an event hosted by Axios on the sidelines of the convention, said he expected the 2024 result to be close, just like 2020 and 2016.

“Harris has greatly improved the position of the Democratic Party in this race,” he said, adding “we all have work to do.”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, an ally of Harris, said the energy among younger voters in particular has been remarkable.

“It’s coming from this profound yearning I’m seeing in Americans who want to turn a page. We should never have another octogenarian president — I won’t say never again, but right now, we need younger people. We need a new generation,” he said Tuesday on the sidelines of the convention.

