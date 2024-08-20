Study of Potential Ozempic Suicide Link Stokes Safety Debate

Ozempic injection pens move along a conveyor at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, Denmark, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Novo's Ozempic and Wegovy injectable drugs, a class of medicines known as GLP-1s, have been causing ripple effects across the stock market, for the makers of everything from snacks to booze.

(Bloomberg) -- A new study that found evidence of a higher rate of suicidal thoughts among patients taking Novo Nordisk A/S’s popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs is adding to a debate among doctors about the drugs’ safety.

The study published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open is the first to mine the World Health Organization’s global database of suspected drug side effects for reports of suicidal thinking in patients who have taken the drugs. It found a bigger proportion of such reports from patients who’d taken semaglutide, the drug Novo markets as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss, than from those who took other medicines.

WHO’s database lacks important information that would put the results in perspective, such as how long patients had been treated, the authors acknowledged. The data might have been biased because it relied on self-reporting from patients and their doctors, they said.

But the study was carefully conducted and should lead physicians to be more cautious about prescribing semaglutide to people with a history of depression or suicide attempts, Francesco Salvo, a pharmacologist at the University of Bordeaux, wrote in an editorial published alongside the results.

Other doctors called the evidence in the paper weak and inconclusive.

“It has major limitations,” said Stephen Evans, an emeritus professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, in a comment distributed by the Science Media Centre. Spontaneous reports from patients like those in the WHO database “are very subject to bias, including effects of media reporting,” Evans said.

The US Food and Drug Administration said this year that a preliminary evaluation didn’t find evidence that use of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy causes suicidal thoughts or actions. Still, the agency said it can’t rule out a small risk and is continuing to investigate.

In April, the European Medicines Agency’s risk assessment committee found no added risk of suicide or self-harm for people taking the drugs.

The EMA and FDA findings line up with data from clinical trials, Novo Nordisk said in an e-mailed statement. The company said it will work with regulators to monitor the safety of the medicines, including surveillance of data from ongoing studies and real-world use.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.