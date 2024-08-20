Wells Fargo Hires TD’s Fadi Aboosh for Financial Sponsors Group

A Wells Fargo bank branch in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Wells Fargo & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 12.

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Fadi Aboosh from TD Securities as a managing director in its financial sponsors group focusing on infrastructure funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

Aboosh will join Wells Fargo’s corporate and investment bank after a period of leave and will be based in New York, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. He’ll report to Malcolm Price, the bank’s head of financial sponsors, they said.

Aboosh was most recently a managing director in TD’s financial sponsors group. He joined the Toronto-based investment bank in 2011 and had worked in its loan syndications and leveraged finance groups, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire and declined to comment further. A representative for TD Securities didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.

Wells Fargo, which has been on a hiring spree to bolster its corporate and investment bank, also brought in Sam Chaturvedi as a managing director in financial sponsors from Bank of Montreal this year.

