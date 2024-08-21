Bronfman Raises Offer for Paramount Global to $6 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Media investor Edgar Bronfman Jr. raised his offer to take control of CBS parent Paramount Global to $6 billion, according to person familiar with his plans.

The bid tops a $4.3 billion proposal he made on Aug. 19. In addition to acquiring National Amusements Inc. the Redstone family holding company that controls Paramount, for $2.4 billion, Bronfman would use the remaining funds to buy Paramount shares and pay down its debt, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the new bid earlier Wednesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.