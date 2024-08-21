EQT Finance Chief Relocating to New York Amid Global Growth Push

New York Skyline is seen from SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB’s Chief Financial Officer Kim Henriksson is relocating to New York as the Swedish investment firm’s executive committee expands internationally to spur growth, people familiar with the matter said.

Henriksson, who’s currently based in Stockholm, will be on temporary secondment for two years, starting in September, according to the people. He’ll keep the same role and responsibilities, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

EQT’s priorities in North America include growing the brand, expanding private wealth initiatives, increasingly collaboration across the firm and engaging more with US capital markets, the people said.

A spokesperson for EQT confirmed the move.

EQT is already one of the world’s largest private markets investors, with €246 billion ($274 billion) under management. It employs about 2,000 people in more than 25 countries.

The firm said last week that it plans to raise $12.5 billion for its next Asia fund. It’s also looking to raise €20 billion for its latest infrastructure fund. These fundraisings come in the wake of its newest flagship fund, which closed at €22 billion earlier this year.

