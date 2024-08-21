Trump, Harris and the State-by-State Battle Over Abortion in the US

Attendees hold signs as US President Joe Biden, not pictured, speaks at the Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry campus in Tampa, Florida, US, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Biden is putting the spotlight on one of the country's most restrictive abortion laws, seizing on the issue while on Donald Trump's own Florida turf and as his rival is distracted by a criminal trial. Photographer: Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- In overturning Roe v. Wade, the US Supreme Court didn’t so much settle America’s long-running fight over abortion as push the fights to states — and election contests. The court’s June 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization repealed constitutional protections for abortions that had been in place since 1973. That has given conservative governors and legislatures the power they had long sought to limit the medical procedure in their states. Americans’ thoughts on reproductive health care could determine whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump end up in the White House next year. Voters in some places could also have a direct say on and whether their states protect access going forward. For now, access largely depends on where you live.

1. What have states done?

In around a dozen states, the Dobbs decision activated so-called trigger laws — passed months or years earlier in case Roe were ever overturned — that imposed new limitations on abortions. Additional states led by conservatives enacted fresh restrictions. Fourteen states now prohibit almost all abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that backs reproductive rights. Another four states have six-week bans in place; many people don’t know they’re pregnant by then. Some states, including Alabama, Texas and Tennessee, ban abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the only exception being if there’s serious medical risk to the mother. Medical providers could face felony charges, carrying fines and jail sentences, for violating these laws. Some laws go beyond criminalizing abortion to give legal rights to fetuses. Some of the new state-level restrictions have faced court challenges.

2. How have abortion numbers changed?

In the immediate aftermath of the Dobbs ruling, legal abortions fell in states that restricted the practice and surged in states where it remained broadly legal. There were an estimated 208,040 patients in places with severe restrictions that weren’t able to get abortion care in those states between April 2022 and March 2024, according to the Society of Family Planning, an abortion and contraceptive advocacy and research group. Yet the average volume of terminations across the US for the first three months of 2024 was 3% higher than for the first three months of 2023. Part of the increase may be explained by the rise in telehealth. The number includes medication-induced abortions performed under clinical care but not “self-managed abortions” achieved by obtaining and taking abortion-inducing pills outside traditional US medical channels.

3. How common is the use of abortion pills?

They became easier to receive by mail as a result of rule changes during the pandemic and were thus already the most common way to end a pregnancy in the US when Roe was overturned. One catch: Abortion pills are most effective in the first trimester of pregnancy and are recommended for use only up to 10 or 11 weeks of pregnancy. In 2023, an estimated 63% of terminations happened with the help of pills, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The US Supreme Court in June 2024 preserved access to mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly used to end pregnancies, despite a lawsuit threatening the US Food and Drug Administration’s two-decade-old approval. But even Americans in states where abortion is legal face hurdles to accessing the pills; five states still require patients to have an in-person visit with a physician.

4. What’s happening with abortion clinics?

From January 2022 through October 2023, 65 independent centers closed, according to Abortion Care Network, an association of clinics. For women in states with no abortion services, the nearest clinic can be hundreds of miles and multiple states away, and the cost of transportation, lodging and care can be prohibitively expensive. Groups that help finance abortions and related expenses received an influx of donations following the Dobbs decision, though some of the biggest organizations have since reduced support as funding has dried up.

5. What are the presidential candidates saying?

Harris, the Democratic nominee, has called for “reproductive freedom” and restoring Roe v. Wade. The vice president was at the forefront of the party’s messaging on abortion, even before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Earlier this year, she went on a “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour, including a stop at a health center where abortions are performed, and has often blamed former president Trump for the proliferation of abortion restrictions. During his presidency, Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court that voted to overturn Roe, and he has taken credit for that ruling. The Republican presidential nominee has largely shied away from talking about abortion on the campaign trail and has described himself as a moderate voice on the issue. The former president wants to restrict abortion, but has most recently said he wants to leave it to states to decide. The 2024 Republican platform says “we proudly stand for families and life.”

6. What’s happening with ballot initiatives?

Voters in at least nine states will have a direct say on abortion rights come November. In Arizona and Florida, two places considered restrictive for access, reproductive rights advocates are looking to establish the fundamental right to abortion in their respective state constitutions. Since the Dobbs decision, votes on ballot initiatives in states such as Ohio and Michigan have ended in wins for abortion rights.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.