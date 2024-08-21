Videotron adds destinations to Canada-International wireless plan

Maher Yaghi, managing director and telecom and media analyst at Scotiabank, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook for the Canadian telecoms sector.

MONTREAL — Videotron is adding more countries where its customers with a Canada-International plan can use their mobile phones without worrying about roaming charges.

The company says it’s adding 45 destinations where customers with a Canada-International plan can now use their phones.

The increase brings the total number of international destinations included under the plan to 66.

Videotron says subscribers on a Canada-International plan can now use their mobile service in Australia, Japan, India, Vietnam, Sweden, Iceland and other countries without worrying about roaming fees.

The deal comes as the Quebec-based company works to grow its wireless business.

Videotron also owns the Freedom Mobile banner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR.B)

The Canadian Press