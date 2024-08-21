Western Asset’s Ken Leech Takes Leave of Absence Amid SEC Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Western Asset Management’s Ken Leech, a veteran fixed-income investor who manages some of the largest bond strategies in the US, is taking an immediate leave of absence from the firm to focus on a Securities and Exchange Commission probe into how trades were allocated in certain client accounts.

Leech, co-chief investment officer of the firm, received a Wells notice from the SEC, the company said in a filing Wednesday. The firm also is closing its $2 billion Macro Opportunities strategy and named Michael Buchanan as sole CIO.

“The company launched an internal investigation into certain past trade allocations involving treasury derivatives in select Western Asset-managed accounts,” the firm said. “The company is also cooperating with parallel government investigations.”

The firm has said it was alerted that the SEC and Department of Justice were investigating the issue.

Founded in 1971, Western Asset, with $381 billion in assets, is one of the original California bond giants, and it rivaled Pimco and BlackRock in size two decades ago. It is now part of Franklin Resources Inc., but some of its flagship strategies have struggled in recent years.

The company’s Core Plus fund, which Leech helped run, faced difficulty navigating the spike in inflation, and a period of under-performance led investors to yank money. The $19 billion mutual fund, which is up 2.4% this year, is trailing more than 90% of rivals over the last three and five year periods.

Shares of Franklin fell almost 3% to $21.97 at 9:47 a.m. in New York.

