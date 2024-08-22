Ackman, Griffin, Koch to Host Hamptons Events for Milken Set

(Bloomberg) -- A coterie of billionaires will open up their Hamptons homes to their peers as part of a Milken Institute event that begins Thursday.

Bill Ackman, Ken Griffin and Julia Koch are among those hosting panels at their East End estates. The annual Hamptons Dialogues series, which brings together the ultra-rich, CEOs and veterans of the top echelons of US government, is a boutique version of the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles and will tackle topics ranging from the American dream to the future of warfare.

Running through Sunday, the agenda includes panels, dinners and receptions and a tennis tournament that benefits the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The cost for full access is $200,000, with limited access starting at $25,000, according to a schedule obtained by Bloomberg.

Griffin is set to discuss national security at his Southampton home with former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and retired US Navy Admiral William McRaven, who made news for criticizing Donald Trump when he was president. Michael Milken will deliver the opening remarks.

Some of the panels are pairing billionaires with their pet issues, such as Ackman taking on higher education in a conversation with the presidents of Brown University and the University of Austin, which was co-founded by journalist Bari Weiss.

Koch will host a discussion about the impact of social media on mental health, while Linda Yaccarino, the chief executive officer of Elon Musk’s X, will appear on a panel about branding.

Spokespeople for Griffin and Koch declined to comment, while representatives for Ackman and Milken didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Other speakers include Dina Powell McCormick, Ruth Porat, Peter Orszag and Todd Boehly, according to the schedule. Linda McMahon, who’s been named as a leader of a Trump transition team for 2024, will join a panel about economic mobility, while Clifford Sobel and his wife Barbara will open their Southampton home for a discussion about investing in the Americas. Sobel is also one of the hosts of a fundraiser for Trump running mate JD Vance on Sunday.

The first panel Thursday — taking place as the Democratic National Convention in Chicago draws to a close — will consider the American dream from the perspective of successful immigrants. Milken is the founder of the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream, which is slated to launch in 2025 in Washington.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.