Evolent Rises on Report of Sale Talks After Receiving Interest

(Bloomberg) -- Evolent Health Inc.’s shares jumped after a report that the company is in talks with private equity firms for a potential sale.

Evolent is working with a financial adviser on the sale process, Reuters said Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter without naming them. The Arlington, Virginia-based company has received initial bids, and a deal could be reached in the next few weeks, Reuters said. Evolent shares gained as much as 19% as of 1:58 p.m. in New York.

Evolent contracts with health plans to manage care for people with complex conditions like cancer and heart disease. The company has a market value of $3.7 billion.

Potential bidders include insurer Elevance Health Inc. and private equity firms TPG Inc., Clayton Dubilier & Rice and KKR & Co., the report said. Evolent didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

