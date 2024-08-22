Ex-FTX Executive’s Girlfriend Faces Campaign Finance Charges

(Bloomberg) -- Former FTX executive Ryan Salame’s domestic partner was charged with campaign finance violations Thursday, a day after Salame asked a judge to vacate his conviction or block her indictment.

An indictment against Michelle Bond, the mother of Salame’s eight-year-old child, was unsealed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan alleging she accepted unlawful contributions in connection with her unsuccessful run for Congress in 2022.

On Wednesday, Salame said in a filing in his case that prosecutors had reneged on a deal to drop any investigation of Bond if he agreed to plead guilty.

