HPV Vaccination Rates Stall in US Teens, Raising Cancer Concern

(Bloomberg) -- US teenagers aren’t getting vaccinated against HPV at the same pace as before the Covid pandemic, a trend that could imperil efforts to control a common cause of cervical and other cancers.

HPV vaccine coverage has been stagnant for kids between 13 and 17 for two straight years, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Thursday. Meanwhile, routine shots for tetanus, meningitis and other common diseases have returned to their pre-pandemic levels, according to the CDC survey, which analyzed results from nearly 17,000 teenagers.

The trend could be cause for alarm among public health officials. Each year, HPV causes more than 21,000 cases of cancer in women and about 16,000 in men. HPV vaccines, including Merck & Co.’s market-leading Gardasil, have proved to be dramatically effective when administered in adolescence. A recent population-wide study in Scotland found zero cases of invasive cervical cancer among adult women who had been vaccinated against human papillomavirus at 12 or 13. Thanks to the vaccines, Australian authorities expect to effectively eliminate cervical cancer in the country by 2035.

Gardasil is a cornerstone of Merck’s business, accounting for nearly $9 billion in revenue last year, about 15% of total sales. Its shares fell nearly 10% July 30 after the company disclosed issues with a third-party supplier that could affect Gardasil sales in China.

According to the CDC, about 61% of US teens were up to date on their HPV vaccines in 2023, a decline from 63% the prior year. Roughly 77% had received at least one dose of the vaccine, a small increase over the 2022 rate.

Gardasil, the only HPV vaccine in use in the US, is recommended for people between the ages of 9 and 26. The CDC advises including the vaccine among routine shots given to children 11 and 12 years old.

