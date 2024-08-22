Jack Daniel’s Maker to Stop Tying Executive Pay to Diversity Targets

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 27: Bottles of the American whiskey Jack Daniels are offered for sale in a liquor store on November 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. American whiskey makers are threatened with a 50% tariff by years end as a trade dispute with the EU lingers. The tariffs, which had been placed on hold until 2024, were imposed in retaliation to former President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Jack Daniel’s whiskey maker Brown-Forman Corp. became the latest company to scrap corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs as pressure increasingly grows from conservatives.

The company sent a letter to employees on Wednesday informing them that Brown-Forman was going to stop linking executive compensation to progress on DEI. The company said it will also end its participation in an annual ranking of companies with an LGBTQ-friendly work environment.

The Kentucky-based business will also scrap plans to push for more suppliers from a minority background, according to a copy of the letter shared on X by anti-DEI activist Robby Starbuck and confirmed by Brown-Forman.

The decision follows similar moves in recent months from Harley-Davidson Inc., Tractor Supply Co., and Deere & Co. who were targeted by Starbuck.

The legal and external landscape has changed since Brown-Forman launched its diversity strategy in 2019, the company said in the email. “With these new dynamics at play, we must adjust our work to ensure it continues to drive business results while appropriately recognizing the current environment in which we find ourselves.”

While the majority of executive pay was tied to sales and income growth, 10% of short-term compensation was previously linked to progress made on DEI goals, according to the company’s 2023 annual report.

Companies are caught in a cross-current of competing ideals on corporate diversity initiatives. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll in April found 61% of adults think DEI programs in the workplace are “a good thing.” But a majority of respondents said that companies shouldn’t take a stance on current events in a survey from Bentley University and Gallup.

Starbuck said on X that he was set to launch a public campaign against Brown-Forman after he found earlier success by pressuring companies online. Brown-Forman had no additional comment.

The activist said he already has a new target. In addition to his public war on DEI, Starbuck has also put in his crosshairs a corporate equality index published by the Human Rights Campaign advocacy group, which ranks firms based on benefits for LGBTQ staff.

Businesses often publish their spot in the rankings in recruitment material. For its part, Brown-Forman previously had a perfect score of 100 on the index.

His earlier targets have already made moves after anti-DEI campaigns.

On Monday, motorcycle-maker Harley said that it no longer has minority-owned supplier spending goals, will drop socially-motivated training for employees and make other changes to back away from diversity programs. The company stopped operating a corporate DEI function in April, it said in a statement posted to social media platform X. Harley will also drop out of the HRC program.

Tractor maker Deere and farming retailer Tractor Supply pulled back on their DEI programs after being criticized by Starbuck earlier this year. Deere last month said it will no longer participate in “cultural awareness parades” and its business resource groups will focus “exclusively” on professional development, networking, mentoring and supporting talent recruitment.

