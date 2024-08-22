Private Fintech Stripe Again Proposes Staff Share Tender Offer

The Stripe Inc. headquarters in South San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Stripe, the fintech that helps merchants process customer payments, said in March that volume surged 25% last year to more than $1 trillion.

(Bloomberg) -- The payments fintech Stripe Inc. will again buy back some shares from employees as it remains a closely-watched candidate for an initial public offering.

The employee tender offer will be financed by Stripe’s own cash this time, rather than outside sources, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The deal was first reported by The Information earlier Thursday.

A Stripe spokesperson declined to comment.

The venture capital firm Sequoia Capital offered to buy Stripe shares last month at $27.51 each, valuing the firm at $70 billion. The firm’s valuation, which reached a pandemic-era peak of $95 billion, was about $65 billion earlier this year. The source confirmed that Stripe’s free cash flow was around $615 million at the end of the second quarter.

Stripe co-founder John Collison said in June that the company isn’t in a rush to go public, and that other companies have done so too quickly. Stripe competes with the likes of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Adyen NV, both public payments processors clamoring for market share.

