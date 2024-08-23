Biden Gets a Ride on New Copter That Still Can’t Land on Grass

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s first flight Monday aboard the new presidential helicopter marked a milestone for the Lockheed Martin Corp. aircraft but with an asterisk: It’s still not authorized to land on grass at the White House.

Biden flew to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Air Force One on Monday for his speech to the Democratic National Convention, then stepped aboard the VH-92 Patriot copter, which landed in a parking lot at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Yet for now, the VH-92 Patriot won’t be able to land, as its aging predecessor does, on the White House lawn until a solution is found for the tendency of its spinning rotors and engine exhaust to sometimes scorch grass, according to a White House official who asked not to be identified discussing the problem, which was first identified in 2018.

The Marine Corps, which operates the presidential helicopter squadron, and Lockheed continue to test an engineering and engine design solution, the official said.

Earlier: Biden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House Lawn

“We continue to work closely with Naval Air Systems Command and have an agreed-upon solution with testing planned to ensure the aircraft meets that specific operational requirement,” Lockheed said in a statement.

“We have completed deliveries of all 23 helicopters under budget and within the planned delivery schedule that will provide ease of maintenance while deployed and bring improved capabilities to the global no-fail, vertical lift mission,” the company added.

The White House Military Office determines when the helicopters can fly the president, which is known as Marine One when the president is on board.

A Naval Air Systems Command spokesperson deferred comment to the White House and Lockheed but said “all respective offices are working diligently to ensure a smooth, safe, and timely transition occurs from the traditional fleet of helicopters to the VH-92A. We will not speculate on time lines but will ensure the airframe meets safety and capability requirements.”

