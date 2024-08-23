Company News

Chipmaker Kioxia Aims to List in Tokyo in October, Nikkei Says

By Edwin Chan
Kioxia Corp.'s Kitakami plant in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Flash-memory maker Kioxia, the former unit of Toshiba Corp, will build a new factory on the same site as its Kitakami facility in Iwate. (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese chipmaker Kioxia has filed for an October initial public offering on the Tokyo exchange, Nikkei reported, pulling the trigger on a long-anticipated debut at a time AI development is fueling semiconductor demand.

The company is expected to command a valuation of more than 1.5 trillion yen ($10.3 billion), the Nikkei reported, without citing its sources.

Kioxia had considered an October timeframe earlier this year. The potential deal coincides with a sharp rise in government support for investments in the chip sector, to safeguard supply of the critical components as geopolitical tensions rise.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Top Stories

Top Videos