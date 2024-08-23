Chipmaker Kioxia Aims to List in Tokyo in October, Nikkei Says

Kioxia Corp.'s Kitakami plant in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Flash-memory maker Kioxia, the former unit of Toshiba Corp, will build a new factory on the same site as its Kitakami facility in Iwate.

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese chipmaker Kioxia has filed for an October initial public offering on the Tokyo exchange, Nikkei reported, pulling the trigger on a long-anticipated debut at a time AI development is fueling semiconductor demand.

The company is expected to command a valuation of more than 1.5 trillion yen ($10.3 billion), the Nikkei reported, without citing its sources.

Kioxia had considered an October timeframe earlier this year. The potential deal coincides with a sharp rise in government support for investments in the chip sector, to safeguard supply of the critical components as geopolitical tensions rise.

