Democratic Convention Draws 26.2 Million Viewers on Final Night

US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges delegates after speaking during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The DNC this week marks the ceremonial crowning of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the party's presidential nominees, capping off a whirlwind month for Democrats who quickly coalesced behind the new ticket after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

(Bloomberg) -- The final night of the Democratic National Convention, which included Vice President Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech as presidential nominee, attracted a US TV audience of 26.2 million viewers Thursday night.

That’s 3.1% more than the nearly 25.4 million who watched Donald Trump accept his party’s nomination at the Republican convention last month, according to data from Nielsen.

The closing night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago culminated with a roughly 40-minute speech by Harris in which she talked about her childhood, took shots at Trump and gave hints of her policy priorities, including an “opportunity economy” that benefits the poor and middle class.

The Democratic convention drew more than 20 million TV viewers each over the first three nights. The highest audience for the first three nights of the Republican convention was 18.1 million on July 15 when Trump made his initial appearance.

