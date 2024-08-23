McKesson In Talks for Stake in Florida Cancer Specialists

(Bloomberg) -- McKesson Corp. is in advanced talks to buy a controlling stake in Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, a privately-held operator of oncology clinics, according to people familiar with the matter.

Drug distributor McKesson could pay about $3.5 billion for the holding and a deal may be announced in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. McKesson has been competing with other bidders for the asset, they said.

McKesson and its competitors have been expanding to offer services in and around cancer care, in part to strengthen distribution of specialty drugs. Cencora Inc. and Cardinal Health Inc. were also interested in buying Florida Cancer Specialists, Bloomberg News reported previously.

While discussions with McKesson are advanced, they could still be delayed or falter, the people said. Representatives for McKesson and Florida Cancer Specialists didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Shares in Irving, Texas-based McKesson have risen 19% this year, giving it a market value of about $72 billion. A takeover of Florida Cancer Specialists would represent McKesson’s third-biggest acquisition on record, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Founded about 40 years ago, Florida Cancer Specialists has more than 250 physicians, 280 nurse practitioners and physician assistants and about 100 locations in its network, its website shows.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based company calls itself a leader in “value-based oncology care,” in which a provider takes on some or all of the cost of treating a patient in exchange for a lump sum from a health-care payer like the government. The setup is meant to lower health-care costs by incentivizing a provider to efficiently treat patients. That’s in contrast to the typical US model, where a provider gets paid for each test or office visit.

