Norway to Allow Ukraine Use Its Artillery Shell Technology

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s government decided to allow Ukraine use the Nordic country’s defense technology for artillery shells developed by Nammo AS to be produced in the war-torn country.

The decision comes after Norway last month decided to boost its production of advanced artillery ammunition and missile motors to bolster supplies to Ukraine and its NATO allies, as well as shoring up its own stocks.

“We see that it is important to strengthen the Ukrainians’ ability to produce modern artillery ammunition in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement on Friday.

Nammo, jointly-owned by the Norwegian state and Finnish Aerospace & Defense company Patria Oyj, has agreed to establish license production of 155mm artillery shells in Ukraine by a Ukrainian defense company, the Norwegian government said.

