Sony, Startale Unveil Blockchain Project in Latest Web3 Foray

(Bloomberg) -- A joint venture between Sony Group and Startale unveiled a new blockchain built on Ethereum, according to a statement.
- Sony Block Solutions Labs, the joint venture, announced the development of a new layer-2 blockchain named Soneium
- Soneium aims to attract app developers spanning sectors including entertainment, gaming and finance, it said in statement
- The project has launched a testnet through a partnership with Astar Network
- NOTE: Sony Rebrands Crypto Business It Purchased From Amber Last Year
