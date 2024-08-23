Company News

Sony, Startale Unveil Blockchain Project in Latest Web3 Foray

By Suvashree Ghosh
The Sony Corp. logo hangs at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Sony Group Corp. is expected to post an impressive profit for the fiscal year ended March, but investors are expecting the firm to deliver cautious guidance for the current year as many markets move to a post-pandemic phase. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg (Toru Hanai/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- A joint venture between Sony Group and Startale unveiled a new blockchain built on Ethereum, according to a statement.

  • Sony Block Solutions Labs, the joint venture, announced the development of a new layer-2 blockchain named Soneium
  • Soneium aims to attract app developers spanning sectors including entertainment, gaming and finance, it said in statement
  • The project has launched a testnet through a partnership with Astar Network
  • NOTE: Sony Rebrands Crypto Business It Purchased From Amber Last Year

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

