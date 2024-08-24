NASA Picks SpaceX to Rescue Astronauts Marooned in Space

(Bloomberg) -- NASA selected Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring home the US astronauts who were forced to extend their stay at the International Space Station because of major technical issues with Boeing Co.’s capsule.

Boeing’s spacecraft will return without people on board in early September, the US space agency said during a Saturday news conference announcing its decision.

The contingency plan means that NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams will hitch a ride home on SpaceX’s rival Crew Dragon capsule during a mission slated to launch in late September. That would put them back on US soil in February — months later than they had planned to come home.

“The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station and bring the Boeing Starliner home uncrewed is a result of a commitment to safety,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters, citing the loss of two Space Shuttle crews in the agency’s past.

Nelson later added that he was 100% certain Starliner will launch with crews again.

This is another significant blow to the Starliner program. In 2019, Boeing botched an uncrewed test flight of the capsule that failed to reach the space station as planned. This was followed by years of delays and glitches that cost the company some $1.6 billion in additional charges.

As a result, Boeing was roughly seven years late in launching its first crew on Starliner, while fellow NASA partner SpaceX continued to launch NASA crews routinely on its Crew Dragon spacecraft. Now Boeing must face the embarrassment of having its rival carry home astronauts that Starliner was supposed to bring back.

The two astronauts, who arrived at the ISS on Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner test flight on June 6, were originally to remain for roughly a week. They’re now facing an eight-month-stay in orbit.

NASA made its decision against a backdrop of a close US presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Harris is chair of the National Space Council, so the effects of the decision may reverberate in the weeks before the election.

The stakes of the decision were high regardless of world events. “Frankly, every call NASA makes has similar potential ramifications when you’re dealing with human spaceflight,” said Lori Garver, the former deputy administrator of NASA. “Obviously the worst thing would be loss of crew.”

Boeing now faces questions about its future with NASA. Starliner’s crewed flight to the station was part of a critical test to determine whether the spacecraft could regularly carry people to and from the ISS. Like Musk’s SpaceX, Boeing holds a contract with NASA to routinely bring crews to the space station until its planned retirement in 2030.

Nelson said he recently spoke with new Boeing Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg, who told him the company was committed to continuing the Starliner program. “He expressed to me an intention that they will continue to work the problems once Starliner is back safely and that we will have our redundancy and our crewed access to the space station,” Nelson said.

Boeing continues to focus on the safety of the crew and spacecraft, a company spokesperson said in a statement. The company is executing the mission as determined by NASA and it is preparing the spacecraft for a safe and successful uncrewed return.

Glitchy Mission

Williams and Wilmore successfully launched on Starliner June 5, becoming the first two fliers to journey inside the vehicle to space. Before the pair took off, NASA and Boeing had spotted a helium leak in Starliner, but ultimately determined the mission could continue without fixing the source of the leak.

However, as Starliner attempted to dock with the space station, the vehicle experienced additional helium leaks, and a handful of the vehicle’s thrusters — engines the capsule uses to maneuver through space — failed and had to be rebooted. But Starliner still successfully docked June 6.

While Starliner’s been attached to the ISS, NASA and Boeing engineers have been running a series of tests and analyzing data to determine why the thrusters failed. Teams even conducted a number of tests on a thruster on the ground at NASA’s White Sands facility to see if they could recreate what they saw in space.

Those tests were not entirely conclusive, so opinions at NASA varied on how the thrusters failed and whether Starliner was dependable enough to bring Wilmore and Williams home. After repeatedly delaying Starliner’s return for additional analysis, NASA announced Aug. 7 that it was seriously considering using a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to bring the astronauts home in February.

“We’re all committed to the mission which we started out,” NASA official Steve Stich told reporters. “But as we got more and more data over the summer and understood the uncertainty of that data, it became very clear that the best course of action was to return Starliner uncrewed.”

Now with the Crew Dragon plan greenlit, Williams and Wilmore will journey home with members of SpaceX’s upcoming Crew-9 mission, which was delayed until late September to give NASA more time to make its decision.

Originally slated to launch with a four-person crew, Crew-9 will now launch from Florida with just two crew members, freeing up two extra seats for Williams and Wilmore. Like all of SpaceX’s regular human spaceflight missions for NASA, Crew-9 is set to last months at the ISS.

Starliner’s Future

NASA originally picked both Boeing and SpaceX to build space capsules for the agency’s astronauts as part of its Commercial Crew Program to have two separate options for getting people to and from the International Space Station. That way, if one capsule suffered a major problem and had to be grounded, NASA still had an American-made vehicle to staff the ISS.

“When one stumbles, that’s not good for the US space program,” said Clayton Swope, the deputy director of the aerospace security project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “So I think we all are hopeful that there is a robust and competitive and diverse space ecosystem in the US, and that’s what NASA is looking for in this case.”

Starliner is slated to undock from the International Space Station and come home empty. The helium leaks and thruster issues will need to be studied and fixed before Starliner’s next flight, though that would have been the case if Williams and Wilmore had returned on the vehicle.

There has been concern that the decision will influence Boeing’s decision to remain a NASA partner, which would be a blow to the Commercial Crew Program. Garver, who helped to spearhead the creation of the program, contends the strategy was successful.

“You got a fully operational human spaceflight capability for a fraction of the cost of what it would have been for NASA to develop it separately,” Garver said of SpaceX. “I think having two providers is required for ultimately where we want to go, which is a robust economic sphere in low-Earth orbit.”

