South Korea Healthcare Workers Vote to Strike Next Week: Yonhap

(Bloomberg) -- A South Korean medical workers’ union voted in favor of staging a walkout next week, according to Yonhap News.

The Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union, whose membership comprises 30,000 nurses and medical workers at 61 hospitals, will take the labor action on Thursday if ongoing arbitration collapses, the report said, citing union officials.

Workers are seeking a pay raise and the union has also called for the normalization of the medical system, which has been crippled for months amid a walkout by trainee doctors. If the strike is launched, nurses and medical workers in essential services will remain at work, the report said.

Thousands of South Korean doctors have been on strike since February over government plans to increase the number of places in medical schools.

