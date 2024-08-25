Kuwait Replaces Finance Minister as Part of Cabinet Reshuffle

(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s ruler signed a decree to reshuffle the Gulf nation’s cabinet on Sunday, a move that included ousting the finance chief and changing three other portfolios.

Noora Al-Fassam, who’d been working in the private sector, replaced Anwar Al-Mudhaf as finance minister and state minister for economic affairs and investment, state-run KUNA reported. Al-Mudhaf had only served in the post since January.

New ministers were also named to Kuwait’s commerce and industry post, as well as to the housing and education departments.

Al-Fassam becomes Kuwait’s eighth finance minister since 2020. The frequent turnover of cabinet members in the OPEC-member state has given successive ministers little opportunity to push through reform and bring stability, with the cycle of disruption delaying economic diversification and deterring foreign investment.

