Apple to Hold ‘Glowtime’ Product Launch Event on Sept. 9

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has sent out invitations for a product launch event at its headquarters on Sept. 9, when it’s likely to announce details of the iPhone 16 and other new devices.

The presentation will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, the company said on Monday. The theme of the event is, “It’s glowtime.”

Apple had previously been preparing to hold the launch on Sept. 10, people familiar with the matter have said, though it will now be one day sooner. Sept. 10 is the date of the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The iPhone 16 will have larger screens on its Pro models and new camera features, such as a dedicated button for taking photos. The company also is rolling out a suite of artificial intelligence tools called Apple Intelligence. Overall, though, the phones won’t be vastly different than last year’s models.

