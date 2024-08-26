Brown Gets Warning From 24 State AGs on Israel Divestment Vote

(Bloomberg) -- The top law enforcement officials in 24 states warned Brown University of financial penalties if the school’s trustees vote in favor of a measure calling for divestment from companies with close ties to Israel.

“Adopting that proposal may require our states — and others — to terminate any existing relationships with Brown and those associated with it, divest from any university debt held by state pension plans and other investment vehicles, and otherwise refrain from engaging with Brown,” the attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Texas and other states said in a letter to university trustees.

The warning underscores the stakes for the Ivy League school, which agreed to consider the demands of pro-Palestinian student activists as part of a deal to clear a protest encampment earlier this year. While school leadership has opposed politicizing the management of Brown’s more than $6 billion endowment, the university said it would weigh the proposal after a committee makes a recommendation by the end of September.

Colleges across the US have been roiled since Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the Jewish state’s retaliation in Gaza. Three Ivy League presidents have resigned and universities have faced allegations of tolerating antisemitism. Several have also been accused of suppressing the speech of pro-Palestinian students and criticized for sending in police to clear protesters.

