Former chief marketing officer named as plaintiff in case against BlackBerry CEO

The woman behind a lawsuit alleging the CEO of BlackBerry Ltd. sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her for reporting the behaviour is the company's former chief marketing officer.

Lawyers for plaintiff Neelam Sandhu told a U.S. court this month that Sandhu would voluntarily proceed using her real name in the case against the Waterloo, Ont., tech company and its CEO John Giamatteo.

In court documents, lawyers Maria Bourn and Anthony Tartaglio say Sandhu chose to use her name to prevent further harm to other women within the workplace.

Sandhu had originally pursued the case under the name Jane Doe.

Judge Sallie Kim told Sandhu and her lawyers in July that for the case to proceed under the pseudonym, they must seek permission from the court.

Lawyers and a public relations firm representing Sandhu did not respond to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

The Canadian Press