Jumbo Listings Set to Boost Japan’s Market as Sentiment Recovers

(Bloomberg) -- Two jumbo initial public offerings may roughly triple the amount of money raised in Japan’s stock market this year as sentiment bounces back from this month’s selloff.

Subway operator Tokyo Metro Co. may raise as much as ¥350 billion ($2.4 billion) as early as October, according to people familiar with the matter. Chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. is looking to raise about $500 million in coming weeks, Bloomberg reported Friday.

New share sales in Japan have only raised about $1.45 billion this year, down more than 40% from the same period in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

New listings look to be gaining momentum again as the Nikkei 225 Stock Average has rebounded more than 20% from this year’s intraday low set on Aug. 5. The gauge is now 14% up for the year with confidence boosted by the authorities’ aims to bolster corporate governance.

“It’s not a bad time to hit the market,” said Alexis Adamczyk, the pan-Asia head of equity capital markets at Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd. Improving sentiment in Japan, including the recent adjustment in the Bank of Japan’s policy, has supported the environment for IPOs, he said.

Tokyo Metro’s IPO is set to raise somewhere around ¥300 billion to ¥350 billion, the people familiar with the matter said. The listing is taking place against a backdrop of legislation that requires the government to sell shares in the mass-transit operator by March 2028 to repay debt sold following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Tokyo Metro declined to comment.

Bain Capital is pressing ahead with its revived plans for an IPO of Kioxia, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg last week. Bain, which led a group investors in acquiring Kioxia from Toshiba Corp. for $18 billion in 2018, has considered listing Kioxia in the past but was held back by turbulent equity markets and volatile memory-chip pricing.

Challenges in markets like Hong Kong, where IPO volumes have plummeted, have prompted investors to look into other countries for listings, Mizuho’s Adamczyk said.

“A lot of investors in Asia have become Japanese equities specialists,” he said. “They have focused on Japan, as it offers value and growth.”

--With assistance from Takashi Mochizuki, Yuki Furukawa, Yasutaka Tamura and Edwin Chan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.