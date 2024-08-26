McKesson to Buy Stake in Florida Cancer Chain for $2.49 Billion

An empty room is seen inside the emergency room of Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. California reported fewer new cases and fatalities than its 14-day rolling average, according to the health departmentswebsite. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- McKesson Corp. agreed to buy a controlling stake in an arm of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, a privately held operator of clinics.

Drug distributor McKesson will pay about $2.49 billion in cash for the holding in Community Oncology Revitalization Enterprise Ventures LLC, also known as Core Ventures, representing about 70% ownership, according to a statement Monday. Core Ventures, a business and administrative services organization, was established by Florida Cancer Specialists, whose physicians will retain a minority interest in the subsidiary.

The news confirms an earlier report from Bloomberg that McKesson was in talks to buy a stake in Florida Cancer Specialists.

McKesson and its competitors have been expanding to offer services in and around cancer care, in part to strengthen distribution of specialty drugs. Cencora Inc. and Cardinal Health Inc. had also been interested in buying Florida Cancer Specialists, Bloomberg News reported previously.

Shares in Irving, Texas-based McKesson have risen 19% this year, giving it a market value of about $71.6 billion.

Founded about 40 years ago, Florida Cancer Specialists has more than 250 physicians, 280 nurse practitioners and physician assistants and about 100 locations in its network, its website shows.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based company calls itself a leader in “value-based oncology care,” in which a provider takes on some or all of the cost of treating a patient in exchange for a lump sum from a health-care payer such as the government.

Value-based care is meant to lower costs by incentivizing a provider to efficiently treat patients. That’s in contrast to the typical US model, where a provider gets paid for each test or office visit.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.