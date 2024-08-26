Telegram CEO Held Over Alleged Child Protection Failures on App

(Bloomberg) -- Pavel Durov, the chief executive officer of Telegram, has been detained in France over claims that the messaging service failed to properly fight crime on the app, including the spread of child sexual abuse material.

The 39-year-old Russian-born billionaire was stopped on Saturday at Le Bourget airport north of Paris after stepping out of a private jet, according to France’s TF1 TV station. The following day, the investigating magistrate extended his detention from 24 to up to 96 hours, Agence France Presse reported. Before that lapses on Wednesday evening, the magistrate must decide whether to press charges against Durov, release him without charges or name him as a witness in the investigation and let him go free.

Durov’s arrest warrant was issued by OFMIN, a French agency set up last year to prevent violence against minors.

“At the heart of this case is the lack of moderation and cooperation of the platform (which has almost 1 billion users), in particular in the fight against crimes against children,” Jean-Michel Bernigaud, the secretary general of OFMIN, wrote on LinkedIn.

Durov may also face allegations of enabling drug trafficking and promoting terrorism on Telegram, according to AFP.

In a statement released on its platform on Sunday, the Dubai-based company asserted that Durov has “nothing to hide” and that Telegram abides by European laws.

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the statement declared. “We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office previously said it would not comment.

Telegram was created by Durov and his brother Nikolai, a programmer and mathematician, and is one of the most popular messaging apps globally with 900 million active users. The company’s relatively hands-off approach to content moderation has led to allegations that it is commonly used for criminal activity and disseminating extremist material.

Prior to launching Telegram, the Durov brothers made their fortune in 2006 by founding the social media network VKontakte. The platform quickly became popular in Russia, and Pavel Durov now has a net worth of over $9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This success also made Durov a Kremlin target. In 2014, he fled the country and sold his stake in VKontakte.

Durov, who lives in Dubai, is a citizen of France and the United Arab Emirates, according to Telegram’s website. He has not commented on whether he has renounced his Russian citizenship.

Following Durov’s detention, the Russian embassy in Paris said it “immediately asked the French authorities for an explanation of the reasons and demanded that they ensure the protection of his rights and provide consular access.” It added that embassy officials have been in touch with Durov’s lawyer.

