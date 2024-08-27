Bitcoin Falls Below $60,000, Ether Sinks in Crypto Market Wobble

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell below the $60,000 level as part of a broad crypto market retreat that included a sharp drop in second-largest token Ether.

The biggest digital asset shed 5% to change hands at $58,840 as of 6:17 a.m. Wednesday in Singapore. Ether at one point lost more than 7% before trading at about $2,440.

Major tokens are unwinding the lift from they received last week from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s indication that the US central bank is on course to cut benchmark rates from a more than two-decade high.

