Chicago Teachers’ Prepares to Pull Wamco Core Plus Investment

(Bloomberg) -- The Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund is preparing to liquidate its investment in one of Western Asset Management Co.’s flagship bond funds, in an early sign of the potential fallout from federal investigations into the firm.

The pension’s investment committee voted Tuesday to recommend terminating Wamco’s Core Plus fixed-income mandate, Fernando Vinzons, Chicago Teachers’ chief investment officer, said in an emailed statement. Wamco managed $550 million for the pension fund at the end of June.

The next meeting of the pension’s board of trustees is scheduled for Sept. 19, the earliest date for it to take action, according to the statement.

A spokesperson for Pasadena, California-based Wamco, a unit of Franklin Resources Inc., declined to comment.

Wamco said last week that it’s cooperating with investigations by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The asset manager’s longtime CIO, bond trader Ken Leech, took an immediate leave of absence in the wake of a so-called Wells notice from the SEC, a warning that regulators may recommend enforcement.

