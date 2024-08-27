CVC in Talks to Invest in $3 Billion Property Manager Odevo

The offices of CVC Capital Partners in London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. CVC Capital Partners is gearing up for a potential listing as soon as November, people with knowledge of the matter said, in one of the clearest signs yet that renewed confidence in stock offerings is spreading to Europe.

(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners Plc is in talks about a potential investment in residential property manager Odevo, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm has been discussing the purchase of a significant minority stake in Odevo, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A transaction could value Odevo at more than $3 billion, one of the people said.

Odevo, which is backed by European investment firm Fidelio Capital, was formed through a combination of Sweden’s Nabo and SBC with UK-based Rendall & Rittner. It has since grown rapidly through further acquisitions, buying companies including Finnish property manager Retta Isännöinti Oy and William Douglas Management, which gave it a major presence in North and South Carolina.

The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Daniel Larsson, has about 7,000 employees with 1.4 million homes under management and $720 million of annual revenue, according to a press release this month.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A spokesperson for CVC declined to comment. Representatives for Fidelio and Odevo couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

