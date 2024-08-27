CVC in Talks to Invest in $3 Billion Property Manager Odevo

(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners Plc is in talks about a potential investment in residential property manager Odevo, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The private equity firm has been discussing the purchase of a significant minority stake in Odevo, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A transaction could value Odevo at more than $3 billion, one of the people said.
Odevo, which is backed by European investment firm Fidelio Capital, was formed through a combination of Sweden’s Nabo and SBC with UK-based Rendall & Rittner. It has since grown rapidly through further acquisitions, buying companies including Finnish property manager Retta Isännöinti Oy and William Douglas Management, which gave it a major presence in North and South Carolina.
The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Daniel Larsson, has about 7,000 employees with 1.4 million homes under management and $720 million of annual revenue, according to a press release this month.
Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A spokesperson for CVC declined to comment. Representatives for Fidelio and Odevo couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
