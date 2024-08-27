Edgar Bronfman Drops Out of Bidding War for Paramount Global

The Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, US on Monday, April 29, 2024. The Redstone family and independent film producer David Ellison have both offered concessions to make a possible change in control at Paramount Global more appealing to the company's other investors, according to a person familiar with the talks. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Seagram Co. heir Edgar Bronfman Jr. has dropped out of a bidding war for Paramount Global after submitting a $6 billion proposal for the entertainment company last week and challenging an offer of more than $8 billion from Skydance Media.

“Tonight, our bidding group informed the special committee that we will be exiting the go-shop process. It was a privilege to have the opportunity to participate,” Bronfman said in a statement. “We continue to believe that Paramount Global is an extraordinary company, with an unrivaled collection of marquee brands, assets and people.”

