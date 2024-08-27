Klarna CEO Invests in Elon Musk’s SpaceX Through Flat Capital

(Bloomberg) -- Klarna Bank AB co-founder and chief executive officer Sebastian Siemiatkowski is putting money into SpaceX through his Swedish investment firm Flat Capital AB.

The 22 million-krona ($2.2 million) backing of the Elon Musk-led rocket and spacecraft manufacturer is made with a special purpose vehicle in two parts, of which some 18 million kronor has been completed.

The portfolio of Flat Capital, founded in 2013 by Sebastian and Nina Siemiatkowski and listed in 2021, includes stakes in Klarna Bank, OpenAI, Instabee and Figma. The Siemiatkowskis control a majority of the investment company’s votes.

“SpaceX has been a dream investment for us for a long time,” Flat Capital CEO Hanna Andreen said in a statement, adding that its product “has revolutionized the space industry”, while the market is “not just global, but literally infinite.”

