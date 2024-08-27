Namibia Bars Ship Suspected of Carrying Arms to Israel: New Era

(Bloomberg) -- Namibia blocked a vessel that it suspected was carrying weapons destined for Israel from docking at its Walvis Bay port, citing concerns over international law and its support for the Palestinian cause, the New Era reported, citing Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab.

The Namibian Ports Authority was directed to prevent the MV Kathrin from entering Namibian waters on Aug. 18 because allowing it to do so would be in violation of southern African nation’s international obligations, the Windhoek-based newspaper cited the minister as saying.

The Madeira-flagged Kathrin is a 130-meter-long (426-foot-long) general cargo ship and previously called at a port in Malaysia on July 28, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

