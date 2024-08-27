Trump’s Latest NFT Sale Depicts Him as Superhero, Motorcyclist

(Bloomberg) -- Building on the growing interplay between crypto and politics, Donald Trump is offering a fourth collection of nonfungible tokens that feature images ranging from the former president in a superhero costume to holding figurative Bitcoins while he seeks to return to the White House.

The new collection features 50 NFTs selling for $99 each, with additional “trading cards” showing Trump as a boxer, dancing and even riding a motorcycle. In one of the cards, Trump holds a ball with a Bitcoin logo in his hand, highlighting him as a crypto-friendly presidential candidate.

Purchasers of 15 NFTs will get a physical card with a piece of the suit Trump wore to the presidential debate in June that is credited with prompting President Joe Biden to drop from the race. Trump noted in a video on his Truth Social platform that it was being called the “knock-out” suit. Those who purchase 75 NFTs will be invited to have dinner with Trump at his club in Jupiter, Florida.

Previous Trump NFT collections sold out within hours, according to Bill Zanker, who works with Trump on the collections. Trump has begun highlighting crypto as part of his platform soon after having dinner with buyers of his previously issued NFTs in May. Since then, crypto has become a part of the Republican party platform, and Trump has vowed to support Bitcoin mining in the US and to work against creating central bank digital currency in the country.

The NFT sale is happening while sales of nonfungible tokens continue to be weak. Even though NFT sales picked up at the beginning of the year, as Bitcoin hit an all-time high, they have slackened since June. That said, Trump’s first NFT collection came out weeks after the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, which triggered a cooling of the entire crypto market, and Trump’s NFTs still sold out, Zanker said in a previous interview.

“You know they call me the crypto president,” Trump said in the video. “I don’t know if that is true or not, but a lot of people are saying that. So don’t miss out.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.