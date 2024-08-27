US Navy Contractor Will Pay $24 Million to Settle Fraud Probe

(Bloomberg) -- A US Navy shipbuilder agreed to pay $24 million and plead guilty to federal charges linked to a yearslong fraud that involved inflating profits and misleading investors and auditors.

Austal USA LLC, an Alabama-based company that builds vessels for the Navy and Coast Guard, overstated the profitability of its operations to prop up the share price of its Australian parent company, Austal Ltd., the US Department of Justice said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which filed a parallel lawsuit, Austal and its parent company artificially reduced the estimated costs of finishing projects for the US Navy by tens of millions of dollars, despite knowing costs were increasing. When the higher costs were eventually disclosed, the company was forced to write down more than $100 million.

“The investing public, the US Navy, and the Defense Contract Audit Agency relied on Austal USA to tell the truth about its financial condition and its performance on US Navy contracts,” said Nicole Argentieri, tthe head of the Justice Department’s criminal division.

Austal USA agreed to plead guilty to securities fraud and obstructing a federal audit in a deal that must be approved by a federal judge. The company also agreed to pay the $24 million fine to settle the Justice Department and SEC probes.

Austal USA and a lawyer for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Three former Austal USA executives were charged with fraud in 2023 and are awaiting trial.

