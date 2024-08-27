Zelenskiy to Present Plan on Forcing Russia to End War to Biden

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will discuss a plan to end Russia’s invasion of his country during his trip to the US next month.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Kyiv on Tuesday, Zelenskiy said he plans to meet Joe Biden as he travels to the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York in September. He also wants to present the plan to US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The plan comprises a “powerful package to force Russia to end the war using diplomacy,” “economic” steps and Ukraine’s “place in the global security” architecture, Zelenskiy said.

“It would be fair to present the plan to the US president first, it depends on him whether the plan will be successful,” Zelenskiy said. “And we do want to execute this plan,” he said without elaborating.

The move follows a summit on Ukraine’s blueprint for peace that took place in Switzerland in June and included representatives from more than 90 countries, though Russia wasn’t invited. Several states sent lower-level delegations, and Ukraine’s bid to win over key nations from the Global South faltered as some declined to sign on to a final statement.

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is going to be part of the discussion with Biden, Zelenskiy said, calling the operation successful. It’s delivered “many necessary solutions,” he said.

