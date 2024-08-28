BofA’s Gapen to Join Morgan Stanley as Chief US Economist

Michael Gapen, head of US economics at BofA Securities Inc., during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Bank of America Corp.s CEO today said itll take time for the banking industry to work through issues with commercial real estate loans, after a New York regional lender alarmed investors with its exposure troubled debt.

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Gapen, the head of US economics at Bank of America Corp., is departing the bank to take a similar role at Morgan Stanley.

Gapen will start at Morgan Stanley as chief US economist in late November, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. He will replace Ellen Zentner, who left her post this month to lead a newly created team within the bank’s wealth management business.

“In this seat, Mike will be responsible for developing the firm’s outlook on the US economy,” Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley’s chief global economist, said in the memo circulated Wednesday. “That view plays a critical role in helping our clients and internal stakeholders as they seek to deploy capital around the world.”

Gapen joined Bank of America in 2022 from Barclays Plc, where he held a similar position. Earlier in his career, he was an economist at the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund. He’s also taught economics and finance at the University of Notre Dame, Johns Hopkins University and his alma mater, Indiana University.

Gapen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Bank of America confirmed his departure.

--With assistance from Christopher Condon.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.