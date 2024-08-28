ESPN Extends TV Rights to US Open Tennis to 2037

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Mayar Sherif of Egypt in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN sports network and the US Tennis Association extended their media rights agreement, allowing the broadcaster to televise the US Open tournament for another 12 years through 2037.

The deal announced Wednesday starts in 2026 and transfers hosting duties to the USTA. ESPN will air the US Open in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as in Canada on the TSN and RDS networks.

Rosalyn Durant, ESPN’s executive vice president of programming and acquisitions, said at a network event that the broadcaster is “proud to be part of their story, and very excited for this to be our longest-term tennis agreement with the US Open.”

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. acquired US media rights for the French Open in June.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.