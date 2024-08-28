HP Reports First Sales Increase Since 2022 on PC Market Upswing

(Bloomberg) -- HP Inc. reported its first sales increase in two years due to a resurgence of corporate computer purchases, an optimistic signal for the long-struggling hardware maker.

Fiscal third-quarter sales rose 2.4% to $13.5 billion, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $13.4 billion.

The growth was led by a resurgence in PC sales to businesses, said Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores in an interview. An aging pool of computers and the looming end-of-support for Microsoft Corp.’s Windows 10 helped push companies to upgrade their equipment, he said. Sales of consumer-oriented PCs declined 1% — a smaller drop than expected by analysts.

Profit, excluding some items, was 83 cents a share in the period ended July 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 86 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Palo Alto, California-based HP projected adjusted profit of 89 cents to 99 cents a share in the current quarter ending in October, in line with estimates.

The PC market had seen a historic decline over the last two years after many consumers, businesses and schools purchased laptops in the early months of the pandemic. A long-awaited rebound began to materialize this year. In the second quarter, shipments picked up 3% — the second increase since the end of 2021 — industry analyst IDC said in July.

Printing unit sales slipped 3% to $4.14 billion. Lores said businesses have little incentive to upgrade their printers at this point, and the declines are expected to continue at least through the end of the year.

HP and peers such as Dell Technologies Inc. recently embarked on a marketing blitz for a new type of computer they are dubbing “AI PCs,” promising artificial intelligence features embedded in laptops and desktops. Lores said the devices have seen “good momentum,” but at this point remain a small share of the company’s overall business.

The company also announced a $10 billion share buyback program, its first since February 2020.

