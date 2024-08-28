Musk’s Starlink Starts Operations in Botswana After Permit Award

A homeowner installs a Starlink satellite internet system in Galisteo, New Mexico, US, on Monday, March 18, 2024. Starlink is a satellite-based internet provider owned by SpaceX. Photographer: Cate Dingley/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX’s Starlink unit has begun offering services in Botswana, after the award of a two-year license by regulators in the southern African nation.

Consumers on social media shared emailed offers sent by Starlink on Wednesday, while an updated list of licensees from the Botswana Communications and Regulatory Authority confirmed the internet-services company’s official approval.

Botswana’s small population of 2.3 million is sparsely distributed over an area dominated by the large Kalahari Desert, which has limited the spread of fixed and mobile internet services to citizens.

