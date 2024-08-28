NFT Marketplace OpenSea Gets SEC Warning of Enforcement Action

The Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection on the OpenSea marketplace on a laptop arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The Bored Ape Yacht Club tokens, which have been limited to 10,000, have been at the forefront of the NFT craze, rising several times in value since their release in April 2021 and by 73% this year, according to CoinGecko, a cryptocurrency aggregator.

(Bloomberg) -- Nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea said it has received a Wells Notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating the regulator’s intention to sue the company.

The agency alleged the tokens on its platform are unregistered securities, OpenSea Chief Executive Officer Devin Finzer said in a post on X on Wednesday. The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation, an agency spokesperson said.

The notice would represent the latest in a string of enforcement actions brought by the SEC against the crypto industry in recent years. Companies including Kraken, Coinbase, Consensys and Uniswap have all been targets of such notices or lawsuits in the past, with some still engaged in legal proceedings.

The SEC earlier charged Impact Theory LLC, a media and entertainment company headquartered in Los Angeles, with offering unregistered securities in the form of NFTs in August last year.

