SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Grounded Again After Failed Landing

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX’s primary Falcon 9 rocket has been grounded for the second time this year by federal regulators, after one of the Elon Musk-led company’s vehicles failed to land properly following a routine satellite launch.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday in a statement that it is requiring an investigation into the incident.

“The incident involved the failure of the Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea,” the FAA said. “No public injuries or public property damage have been reported.”

