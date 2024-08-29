Starlink Bank Accounts Blocked in Brazil to Pay for Fines Imposed on Musk’s X

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. SpaceX has begun offering Starlink internet in a hospital in the Gaza Strip, Elon Musk announced on his social media site X, just over five months after receiving permission to start services there from the Israeli government.

(Bloomberg) -- A top court justice has blocked SpaceX’s Starlink bank accounts in Brazil in a bid to force Elon Musk to pay for fines imposed on another of his companies, the social media platform X.

The order to block accounts from the internet service provider, registered in the country under the name Starlink Brazil Holding Ltda, was issued on Aug. 18 by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, according to local news website G1. A person with knowledge of the situation at the top court confirmed the report is correct.

Brazil’s top court didn’t comment on the report. Musk lashed out at Moraes, calling him a “criminal masquerading as a judge” in a post on X that made reference to the situation of both companies in the country.

Moraes on Wednesday threatened to block X in Brazil if the social media company doesn’t appoint a legal representative in the country by Thursday night.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.