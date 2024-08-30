Alnylam Falls as Heart Disease Drug Data Disappoint Investors

Signage outside the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. office in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The regional growth of the biomanufacturing industry in Massachusetts led to significant year-over-year employment growth compared with competitor states, according to the 2022 Massachusetts Biotechnology Council Industry Snapshot report.

(Bloomberg) -- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. plummeted after full results from a trial its drug to treat a progressive and deadly form of heart disease disappointed investors.

The drug, Amvuttra, met all of its goals in a pivotal clinical trial, cutting the risk of hospitalization and death regardless of whether patients received a rival treatment from Pfizer Inc. However, Alnylam had been hoping to show that the drug would help patients improve earlier in the course of treatment. Instead, the results were comparable with existing drugs.

The shares fell as much as 20% in trading before US markets opened. They gained 50% this year through Thursday’s close.

The detailed data, presented at the European Society of Cardiology conference in London on Friday, follow results disclosed in June. That successful trial sent Alnylam’s shares soaring after it reported that its drug benefited patients with the heart condition known as known as ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.

Alnylam is seeking to expand the use of Amvuttra, which has been approved to treat a similar disorder in which abnormal proteins damage multiple organs and tissues, including nerves. The drug, expected to win US approval for ATTR-CM next year, could bring in peak sales of about $4 billion a year, according to analysts at William Blair.

The goal of the study was for the drug to reduce death and hospitalizations in patients with the heart condition, even if they were taking Pfizer’s Vyndamax, the only drug approved for the disease. Alnylam said its drug achieved a 28% reduction in death and heart-related hospitalizations among all patients in the trial and a 33% reduction for those who weren’t on the Pfizer drug.

The study included 655 adults who received either Alnylam’s treatment or a placebo once every three months for as long as three years. About 40% of patients were taking Pfizer’s treatment at the outset of the trial, and another 20% started receiving it during the study.

Once thought to be rare, ATTR-CM is being diagnosed more frequently thanks to advances in testing, making it a popular target for drugmakers. More than 300,000 patients globally have the condition, according to Alnylam. Other companies developing treatments include BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

