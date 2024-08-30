SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Cleared to Return to Space Amid FAA probe

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: SpaceXs Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft atop takes off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on October 05, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket will carry the four-person team of the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station and is scheduled to dock on Thursday, October 6. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX’s primary Falcon 9 rocket can return to spaceflight while US air safety regulators continue an investigation into a landing failure on August 28.

The decision, announced by the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement late Friday, means that SpaceX can move forward with plans to launch a mission to perform the world’s first space walk by private astronauts.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9, the world’s most frequently flown rocket, can launch while the FAA probe remains open provided all other license requirements are met, the agency said. SpaceX made the return to flight request on Aug. 29, the FAA said.

SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although the rocket that launched earlier this week successfully lifted off and placed a batch of satellites into orbit, the reusable booster appeared to catch fire and tip over when it attempted to land on one of SpaceX’s drone ships in the Atlantic Ocean, according to footage from a SpaceX livestream. At the time, the FAA said there were no reports of public injuries or property damage.

It was the first failed rocket landing attempt in more than three years for SpaceX. The Elon Musk-led company said that this particular booster was performing its 23rd launch.

The failure marked the second time this year the FAA grounded SpaceX’s Falcon 9. The agency previously halted its use after a failure occurred midflight on July 11.

