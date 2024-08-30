Swedish Prosecutor Drops Bribery Probes on Alecta’s Property Bet

Flags above the Alecta AB headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Swedish pension fund caught up in the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank in March has decided to scale back its stock holdings in companies located outside the Nordic region.

(Bloomberg) -- Alecta, the pension fund embroiled in last year’s US banking crisis, has seen two criminal charges dropped under a bribery probe by Swedish prosecutors, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.

The investigation concerned Alecta’s 39% stake in landlord Heimstaden Bostad AB and centered on possible charges of receiving bribes by former or existing managers, not by the fund itself.

Johan Lindmark, a prosecutor at the National Anti-Corruption Unit in Sweden, has now closed those preliminary investigations, in each case saying “there is no reason to assume that crimes that fall under general prosecution have been committed,” according to the documents.

A spokesperson for Alecta declined to comment on the matter.

Over the past 12 months, Alecta witnessed an exodus of senior executives over investment decisions that led to $3.2 billion in losses and writedowns. which stemmed from its bets on niche US lenders and a stake in Heimstaden Bostad. The fund is still being probed by the Swedish FSA and could face possible sanctions.

Alecta manages about $120 billion for a quarter of Sweden’s population.

The external case number related to the two bribery charges is 5000-K1365064-23.

