Top Africa Lender Standard Bank Shuffles Senior-Executive Roles

An automated teller machine (ATM) unit, operated by Standard Bank Group Ltd., in Pretoria, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. South Africas biggest lenders were faced with the pressing need to raise provisions to protect against souring loans, while demand for credit slumped as the coronavirus lockdown took a toll on business customers.

(Bloomberg) -- Standard Bank Group Ltd. appointed Kenny Fihla as its deputy chief executive officer and leader of the South Africa business, its biggest geographic unit.

Luvuyo Masinda will succeed Fihla as CEO of corporate and investment banking from Sept. 1, the Johannesburg-based bank said in a statement Friday. Lungisa Fuzile will step down as head of the South Africa unit and become group head of public policy and regulation as well as regional CEO of the southern and central area of the Africa portfolio.

Standard Bank is navigating high interest rates in all of its regions, with weak consumer and business confidence weighing on customers in its home market of South Africa. The lender is turning its attention to East Africa as it seeks to grow its footprint across the continent in the medium term, CEO Sim Tshabalala said earlier this month.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.