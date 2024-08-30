Trump Endorsement of Free IVF Gives Sweden’s Vitrolife a Boost

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s attempts to win over voters in a tight US presidential election campaign has given an unexpected boost to shares of a small Swedish healthcare firm.

Vitrolife AB, which specializes in fertility care, rose as much as 8.5% in Stockholm trading Friday after the former US president pledged to make in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments free if he wins the November vote. The jump extended a rally in the stock over the past year to about 70%.

The promise marks a U-turn for Trump, who nominated three of the justices on the Supreme Court who voted to reverse federal abortion protections in 2022. His running mate, JD Vance, voted against a Senate bill that would have provided federal IVF protections.

IVF treatments became a flashpoint in the campaign after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that frozen embryos could be considered children under state law. The ruling saw clinics in the state suspend treatments until the governor signed a law to protect health-care providers from civil and criminal liability.

In an interview with NBC News, the former president said that “under the Trump administration, your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment.”

Trying to second-guess political policies is risky and there could still be critical issues related to subsidies, according to Johan Unnerus, an analyst at Stockholm-based investment bank Redeye. However, the fact that the American IVF market is showing healthy sustainable growth “is a clear positive,” he said.

